Circle K is offering free hot drinks to all members of the Irish Emergency Services on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve

25 December 2022, Christmas Day

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Circle K, “Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience retailer”, has announced that in recognition of the vital services that the Irish Emergency Services provide to communities across Ireland, it will provide any hot drink, including Circle K Coffee, for FREE on the 25th and 31st of December to employees of An Garda Síochána, Fire Service, RNLI, Coastguard and the National Health Service at Circle K stores nationwide, excluding Circle K Express*.

On both days, members of the Irish Emergency Services can avail of any hot drink of their choice for free, whether it be a classic Americano, a frothy Latte, a textured Flat White or even a deliciously comforting Hot Chocolate or cup of tea.

The offer has been created to support the Irish Emergency Services during a busy time of the year. Specially developed to cater for the increasingly discerning Irish coffee drinker, Circle K Coffee is a delicious-tasting coffee blend, created by the retailer’s team of award-winning experts.

Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director at Circle K Ireland said; “We are delighted to support Ireland’s Emergency Services this Christmas by offering them FREE hot drinks as a huge thank you for their continued dedication to the Irish public and their safety. We hope this small measure will assist the Emergency Services who we rely on to keep local communities safe’’.

*A valid photographic emergency services ID will need to be provided at points of purchase to redeem the free offer.