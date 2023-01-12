BUSINESS: 25,585 people now employed by Enterprise Ireland client companies in Cork

12 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News – 5% growth in Cork means 1,152 net job gains according to EI

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney TD and Enterprise Ireland, the Government agency responsible for developing Irish business globally, have announced the creation nationally of 19,660 new jobs by Enterprise Ireland client companies in 2022. The jobs growth translates into a net increase of 10,841 jobs created last year.

Enterprise Ireland companies now employ 218,178 people, an increase of 5% on the 2021 outturn and 68% of these jobs are outside Dublin.

Employment in Enterprise Ireland-backed companies in Cork was 25,585 in 2022, an increase of 5% on the 2021 outturn, with 1,152 net job gains in Cork last year.

Nationally, employment increased across Enterprise Ireland’s three core economic sectors – Technology & Services (+8%), Industrial and Life Sciences (+5%) and Food and Sustainability (+3%).

Strong employment growth was reported in specific sub-sectors such as:

Climate, Sustainability and Agritech (+13%)

Digital Technology (+9%),

High Tech Construction and Housing (+6%)

Fintech, Financial and Business Services (+6%)

The Life Sciences and Engineering sectors both saw 5% employment growth.

Commenting on the results, Martin Corkery, Enterprise Ireland’s Regional Director for the South and South East said: “2022 was a strong year with our client companies creating 19,660 new jobs and growing net employment by 5% nationally. Growth was strong in Cork… [with] 1,152 net new jobs in the region.

“Supporting Irish-owned companies to achieve greater scale and expand their global footprint is a priority for Enterprise Ireland in 2023 and we are committed to supporting Irish companies on their journey to become global leaders in their field. This will ensure that Irish enterprise, including those in the South Region, continue to create and sustain jobs, providing a platform for strong economic growth into the future.

“In 2023 Enterprise Ireland will be working with start-up and established companies in the South Region to grow and continue to create employment. Working with colleagues in the Local Enterprise Offices and our partners in the third-level sector we are determined to continue this positive trend for enterprise and employment in the South.”

Facts & Figures

Other key achievements supporting jobs in 2022 highlighted in the End of Year Statement issued by Enterprise Ireland included: