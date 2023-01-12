HEALTH POLITICS: More Bad News for Bantry General Hospital – HSE appeal withdrawal, paves the way for bed closures in Bantry hospital mental health unit.

12 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

HEALTH POLITICS: A furious Deputy Michael Collins TD slams the HSE for withdrawing their appeal against the mental health commission’s decision to close beds in the Bantry hospital mental health unit

“This decision paves the way for bed closures in the much-needed Bantry mental health unit from 18 beds to 15.” he said in a statement this evening.

The Independent West Cork Deputy Michael Collins said “due to a lack of investment by this and previous governments in Bantry hospital mental unit, the HSE were taken to court by the mental health commission for a number of issues of noncompliance in the unit.”

Deputy Collins said “that since this announcement by the MHC (MENTAL HEALTH COMMISSION) in early September, the HSE have told me they would appeal this decision and promised me as late as last month at a meeting that they would retain all 18 much needed beds.”

Deputy Collins said, “that at a time when more beds and a state of the art mental health facility was required in Bantry, to serve the people of West Cork we now find ourselves loosing beds at a critical time for so many.”

“I now call on the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar FG and Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler FF to personally intervene in this crisis, for the mental health service in Bantry hospital and to fight to not just retain the 18 beds but to increase beds in the much-needed unit.”

“We cannot lose not even one bed at this time and the HSE has made a glaring mistake by not appealing this terrible decision which will have shocking consequences for all in West Cork.”