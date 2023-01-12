LauraLynn encourages people in Mallow and the rest of Cork to take part in 150k walking challenge fundraiser

12 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

LauraLynn, Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, is calling on people across Cork to join them for their 150K in February Walking challenge.

LauraLynn currently provides care and supports to more than 460 children and families nationwide and is currently supporting 35 families across Cork.

LauraLynn recently launched a new Satellite Service in Cork which is a community-based service providing care and supports in the home for children in the Cork and Kerry region and operates from a base in Mallow. Many of these families already avail of LauraLynn care and supports but now some of those will be available in their home.

Those looking to take part can do so in three easy steps:

Register here to receive your pack Registration Form Activate your iDonate Fundraiser Invite your family, friends and colleagues to sponsor you and support you on your journey

Further details can be found on the LauraLynn Website

