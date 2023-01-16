Charity ‘Cork Nature Network’ launch online education pack for primary schools @CorkNatNetwork

16 January 2023
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Cork Nature Network is delighted to launch a new education pack designed for primary schools. The
education content is available online for everyone and is free of charge.
The content is categorised for all primary school levels and includes helpful tips, lessons, quizzes and
additional resources. The education packs have been put together with the SESE curricular
objectives.
All of the materials are free and available for all. In order to access the content, registration is
needed. The registration form can be found at: https://www.education.corknaturenetwork.ie/membership-account-2/membership-levels/
The education pack is available at: https://www.education.corknaturenetwork.ie/
The content for primary schools has been divided into two different entities, Beaumont Quarry and
otters. Beaumont Quarry is a disused limestone quarry left for nature in the heart of Cork. Resources
about Beaumont Quarry can be used for a wide range of learning objectives such as conservation,
trees, fauna and flora.
The second theme of the pack is otters. This is an opportunity for younger people to learn about the
enigmatic otter. Cork Nature Network organised a children’s competition to name an otter for the
education pack and the winner” Attie the Otter” will appear and guide learners through the content.
Cork Nature Network encourages schools but also individuals, families and anyone interested in
learning about our natural world to explore the contents of the education packs.
About Beaumont Quarry
In collaboration with the Cork City Council and Beaumont local residents committee, Cork Nature
Network has been working in Beaumont Quarry since 2015 with the aim of protecting the site for
conservation, research, education and recreation. As part of this project, we regularly hold events in
the quarry to maintain the area and spread awareness about the importance of this site.
About Eurasian Otter
The Eurasian otter (Lutra lutra) has been in decline across Europe since the 1960s. However, Ireland
is unique in that our otter population has remained relatively stable. This makes Ireland a crucial
stronghold for the Eurasian otter. Despite this, our otters still face many threats and require
protection to maintain their population. These threats include habitat loss and pollution. Otters rely
on good quality water and healthy riparian habitats for food and shelter. Otters are a keystone
species and play a vital role in the ecosystem.
About Cork Nature Network
Cork Nature Network is a charitable organisation that seeks to protect Ireland’s wildlife through
education, research and conservation. We aim to help restore a healthy, functioning ecosystem for
both wildlife and human populations in Ireland. Increasing awareness surrounding conservation is
central to achieving this goal, and we believe that through education and participation, we can
enhance our communities while protecting our beautiful wildlife.
Follow our social media platforms
www.corknaturenetwork.ie/become-member. Individual membership is only €10. Concessions €5 or
make a donation at https://corknaturenetwork.ie/donate/