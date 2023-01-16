Charity ‘Cork Nature Network’ launch online education pack for primary schools @CorkNatNetwork

16 January 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Nature Network is delighted to launch a new education pack designed for primary schools. The

education content is available online for everyone and is free of charge.

The content is categorised for all primary school levels and includes helpful tips, lessons, quizzes and

additional resources. The education packs have been put together with the SESE curricular

objectives.

All of the materials are free and available for all. In order to access the content, registration is

needed. The registration form can be found at: https://www.education.corknaturenetwork.ie/membership-account-2/membership-levels/

The education pack is available at: https://www.education.corknaturenetwork.ie/

The content for primary schools has been divided into two different entities, Beaumont Quarry and

otters. Beaumont Quarry is a disused limestone quarry left for nature in the heart of Cork. Resources

about Beaumont Quarry can be used for a wide range of learning objectives such as conservation,

trees, fauna and flora.

The second theme of the pack is otters. This is an opportunity for younger people to learn about the

enigmatic otter. Cork Nature Network organised a children’s competition to name an otter for the

education pack and the winner” Attie the Otter” will appear and guide learners through the content.

Cork Nature Network encourages schools but also individuals, families and anyone interested in

learning about our natural world to explore the contents of the education packs.

About Beaumont Quarry

In collaboration with the Cork City Council and Beaumont local residents committee, Cork Nature

Network has been working in Beaumont Quarry since 2015 with the aim of protecting the site for

conservation, research, education and recreation. As part of this project, we regularly hold events in

the quarry to maintain the area and spread awareness about the importance of this site.

About Eurasian Otter

The Eurasian otter (Lutra lutra) has been in decline across Europe since the 1960s. However, Ireland

is unique in that our otter population has remained relatively stable. This makes Ireland a crucial

stronghold for the Eurasian otter. Despite this, our otters still face many threats and require

protection to maintain their population. These threats include habitat loss and pollution. Otters rely

on good quality water and healthy riparian habitats for food and shelter. Otters are a keystone

species and play a vital role in the ecosystem.

About Cork Nature Network

Cork Nature Network is a charitable organisation that seeks to protect Ireland’s wildlife through

education, research and conservation. We aim to help restore a healthy, functioning ecosystem for

both wildlife and human populations in Ireland. Increasing awareness surrounding conservation is

central to achieving this goal, and we believe that through education and participation, we can

enhance our communities while protecting our beautiful wildlife.

Follow our social media platforms and help support our work by becoming a member at

www.corknaturenetwork.ie/become-member. Individual membership is only €10. Concessions €5 or

make a donation at https://corknaturenetwork.ie/donate/