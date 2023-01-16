AIB digital marketing expert to speak at first Marketing Institute Ireland Cork event for 2023 @cian_corbett

16 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

“Putting the social back in social media” January event with Cork Chamber to identify key social media guidelines and trends

The Marketing Institute Ireland Cork, in partnership with Cork Chamber, has announced its first event of 2023, “Putting the Social Back into Social Media” will take place on Wednesday, January 18th at 6:15pm at the Clayton Hotel, Cork city.

Cian’s presentation will outline examples of AIB’s social media content on the topic of sustainability over the last 12 months, as he explains how the brand cultivates a strong relationship with its audience through social media.

Since conducting his first Social Media campaign in 2006, Cian has worked on some of Ireland’s largest brands including Three Ireland, AIB, Aviva, RSA, SuperValu and Centra before joining AIB in 2018. A self-confessed Digital Marketing nerd, Cian is a regular speaker at Digital Marketing conferences throughout the country.

Jerry Crowley, Chair of MII Cork continued:

“We are delighted to kick off MII Cork’s 2023 calendar with this exciting event alongside Cork Chamber. Social media has become one of the most important facets of marketing and is continuing to change at a rapid pace with new technologies and innovations emerging all the time. With so much going on in this space, it is important that we keep in mind the purpose social media was created for, which is creating and maintaining social connection and relationships. I am looking forward to hearing Cian’s insights into AIB’s engaging social content and learning how the brand succeeds in curating meaningful relationships with its social media audience.”

Ahead of his presentation, Cian Corbett said:

£I am really excited to speak at MII Cork’s January event, as The Marketing Institute Ireland’s networking events are a great way to get fellow marketing professionals into one room to meet, chat, and learn from each other. Putting the social back into social media has never been more important. As digital marketers, we are at a crucial point where we need to align the power of data with the sense of community social media can provide. AIB’s social output aims to create that valuable connection, bringing our brand purpose to life by ensuring our content educates, empowers, and inspires our online community, particularly when it comes to an important subject like sustainability.”

The event will take place in the Clayton Hotel, Cork City Centre on Wednesday 18th of January at 6:15pm. Tickets are €15 for Marketing Institute Ireland members, or €25 for non-members, and are available from https://mii.ie/aib-putting-the-social-back-into-social-media/