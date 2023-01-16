16 January 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Are you guilty of forgetting to groom your pet? If yes, then you are far from alone.

In today’s fast-paced modern world, you can be forgiven for forgoing grooming but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t start this process with your pet.

From keeping their coat healthy and strong to improving their hygiene levels, read on to discover all the benefits of keeping your pets well groomed.

Why do I need to groom my pet?

To improve the appearance of their coat

If you have never groomed your pet before, then you may be shocked to see just how much this simple process affects the overall look and feel of their coat.

When you are bathing your pet, all you need to do is run a good quality dog brush through their fur and then just see how much extra dirt and debris comes out.

You should also make sue that you trim your dog’s fur as and when needed with a pair of dog clippers from a reputable site such as https://christiesdirect.ie/.

To keep their coat healthy

If you want your pet to have a shiny, strong and healthy coat, then you need to make sure you are keeping it well-groomed. As well as cleaning your pet’s coat with the right type of shampoo, you also need to make sure that you are bathing them frequently enough.

Make sure that you bathe and wash your dog at least once a month for best results.

To protect their feet

Keeping your pet’s nails trimmed is another essential step in the pet grooming process as too long nails can cause a whole host of problems such as gait abnormalities, difficulty walking, and pain or discomfort.

Start by investing in a good pair of nail clippers that are designed for your pet and then make sure that you do not cut too low as this can also cause just as many problems as allowing their nails to grow too long.

To protect their eyes

If hair is allowed to grow too much around and over your pet’s eyes, then this can lead to eye problems and in some cases, an infection may occur.

If you notice that your pet’s fur is starting to grow around their eyes, then you need to remove this as soon as possible to prevent ant issues from developing.

To bring you closer together

Of course, you don’t have to groom your pet yourself; you could choose to take them to a professional groomer. However, not only can this prove to be expensive, but it also takes away potential bonding between you and your pet.

When you are bathing, brushing and taking care of your pet’s personal grooming routine, you get to spend quality time with them which can strengthen your relationship and bring you closer together.

So there you have it; 5 reasons why you should keep your pets well-groomed and how to do it.

Good luck and happy grooming!