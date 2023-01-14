Cork MEP wants dedicated Health Committee at European Parliament – so member states can better share information

14 January 2023

By Bryan Smyth

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune is calling for the establishment of a dedicated Health Committee at the European Parliament.

The Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee (ENVI) currently oversees public health issues that affect Ireland and all EU members.

MEP Clune, a member of that Committee and the temporary Special Committees on Beating Cancer and COVID-19, says, “it is time to give health a higher priority.

Since the pandemic we have seen the need for enhanced legislation to deal with cross border health threats and enable fair and equal access to medicines and care.

There is now a strong focus on increasing collaboration among public health systems across Europe, which has been a long-standing priority for the EPP Group in the European Parliament.

The Special Committees on Beating Cancer and COVID-19 have had great success in promoting a coordinated European response and advising concrete recommendations within their remit.

There are huge opportunities to enhance information sharing at the EU level when it comes to healthcare, but we need an appropriate and engaged forum to discuss these vital proposals.

I am therefore calling for the establishment of a dedicated European Parliament Health Committee.”