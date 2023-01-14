Opportunity arises to expand public park in Cork Suburb

14 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Green Party in Cork have joined calls for Cork City Council to purchase lands in Glanmire to expand John O’Callaghan Park

This week, the Glanmire Amenities Committee called on Cork City Council to purchase a site for sale in the area. The site is part of the lands surrounding Glyntown House in Glanmire and consists of approximately 21 acres next to the existing John O’Callaghan Park.

Green Party councillor for the North East ward, Oliver Moran, said:

“This is an opportunity that I don’t think should be let slip by. The area adjoins the park already in Glanmire and is zoned for public open space. The planned greenway runs through it and it’s surrounded by trees and woodland. It’s everything we should be aiming to preserve to bring an amenity to the area. “The city development plan agreed in August identified the Butlerstown River corridor for protection and enhancement alongside John O’Callaghan Park. This area of land fits into that. There’s a strong campaign in Glanmire to develop a playground for the area and this site could be an opportunity for that as well. The existing soccer pitches could be maintained and enhanced as part of that plan. “It fits with the vision for Glanmire in creating a central focus for the communities of Rivertown, Glanmire village and Sallybrook. When that’s been discussed it’s usually been about creating a town centre in Glanmire. Putting a strong amenity like this at the focal point of Glanmire could be a way to do that too.”

Background to the Park

According to CorkNatureNetwork.ie