RIP Parcel Motel

14 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Time to remove “1a McKinney Rd, Newtownabbey, Antrim, BT36 4PE” from your online shopping accounts as Parcel Motel’s Northern Ireland middleman address service closes.

We have received an email from Parcel Motel stating their service is closing. It was from a do-not-reply email address, and contains no mention of how to get a refund for our account balance, but appears to be legitimate.

13th January 2023 Dear Customer,

We are writing to inform you of a change that will impact all your Parcel Motel activities. Please be informed that as of January 31st the Parcel Motel services and brand will cease to exist. We are closing all Parcel Motel operations and you can no longer use the lockers for pick-up or deliveries after this date.

Our lockers remain in service until 31st of January, parcels not collected before that date will be moved to the nearest UPS facility for further transportation. For sending and/or using your virtual address we ask you to keep track of these dates, to make sure you can use our services before January 31st.

• January 22, last day to send a parcel to another member of Parcel Motel

• January 25, last day to send a parcel to an address or make a return

• January 27, last day for Irish Virtual Address check in We thank you for using our lockers throughout the years and for being a valued customer. In the future we refer you to our other shipping and delivery options, please visit ups.com for more information and details.

If you already have a parcel to ship and would like to checkout our online rates, use promocode IEDRIVER for additional 15% off (valid until June 30, 2023).

Best regards,

The Parcel Motel team at UPS

The ParcelMotel.ie website does not contain any indication that the service is closing. While their twitter page @ParcelMotel hasn’t been updated since 1 April 2021 – April Fool’s Day.

The Parcel Motel service, which gave you access to a Northern Ireland address, was most useful for ordering from UK websites which wouldn’t post to Ireland, but it appears that Brexit killed its business model. RIP Parcel Motel.