Cork HQ’ed nursing home operator ‘Aperee Living’ appoints new CEO

17 January 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Aperee Living is headquartered in City Quarter, Lapps Quay, Cork and currently owns and operates ten nursing homes including Bantry (Cork), Belgooly (Cork), Churchtown (Cork), Conna (Cork). It recently announced the appointment of Henry Burrows as new Group CEO and Executive Director.

The company has further plans to develop a 100-bed nursing home and 20 independent living units in Rochestown. There are also plans for further expansion of the Aperee Living brand in the months and years ahead under the existing ownership structure.

Henry Burrows brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent 18 years in the nursing home sector. He was most recently a Consultant to the Group CEO of the Bon Secours Health System, advising on strategy, particularly nursing home strategy. Henry was previously CEO of Araglen and Brídhaven Nursing Homes where he led the company through COVID-19 and the subsequent sale of Brídhaven (Ireland’s largest private nursing home).

Director of Aperee Living David O’Shea said: “We are hugely excited that we have been able to appoint Henry Burrows, as he not only brings us this skill set and knowledge, but he also has an excellent reputation and brings a high level of professionalism, industry expertise and proven ability within the nursing home sector. With Henry at the helm, we firmly believe that we will grow Aperee Living from a mid-sized operator into one of Ireland’s largest operators. That new journey begins with the completion of our 100-bed nursing home in Glanmire, Cork.”

Speaking on his appointment Mr Burrows said “I am honoured to have been appointed as Aperee’s Group CEO and Executive Director. It is a privilege to be part of an organisation that delivers high quality care to residents. I am keen to look at innovative solutions to deliver care to residents into the future as the needs of residents’ change, to develop the most talented professionals into leaders and to improve the communities in which Aperee nursing homes operate. I want to strengthen Aperee’s position as an organisation led by a purpose – to make a positive, meaningful impact. I will do my best to serve the residents, families, and staff by helping enable our leaders and people to fulfil their passion to make a difference in the care of the older person”.

Mr Burrows’ experience also included co-owning BRÓD Healthcare Management and Consultancy, a company specialising in nursing home consultancy. He also held several high-profile positions in the Middle East, working for the prestigious King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital and members of the Saudi Arabian Royal Family.