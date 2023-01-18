18 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork’s Chiedozie Ogbene to leave Rotherham United in January?

Cork’s Chiedozie Ogbene could be on the move this month during football’s January transfer window, with up to three different clubs rumoured to be battling it out for the Republic of Ireland international’s signature.

Ogbene currently plies his trade with Rotherham in the English Championship, though two clubs in the same division, Millwall and Swansea City, are thought to be chasing a deal for the 25-year-old attacker.

A third suitor, believed to be Belgian giants Club Brugge, have also entered the fray for Ogbene, who is reportedly valued at around £2m (€2.26m) by his current employers in South Yorkshire.

Ogbene’s time with Rotherham coming to an end?

Ogbene has been on Rotherham’s books since his move to The Millers from Brentford in 2019, however, with his current contract due to expire in the summer, the former Cork City starlet looks set to seek out pastures new either this month or in June when he becomes a free agent.

The winger’s original deal with Rotherham was due to expire in the summer of 2022, though a one-year option on Ogbene’s contract was triggered keeping the 13-times capped Irish international at the AESSEAL New York Stadium for another 12 months.

However, the January transfer window represents Rotherham’s last chance to secure a fee for one of their prized assets and keen to avoid losing the pacey forward for nothing in just six months, a deal to sell him before February could be in the works.

Ogbene’s possible destinations

Ogbene has a major career decision to make before the end of the month and some betting sites in Ireland are even offering markets on where the 25-year-old might end up next.

One option for Ogbene is Swansea City, who have long been admirers of his skill set. The Welsh outfit want to strengthen their playoff push in the Championship and seem keen to recruit the flanksman.

Fellow Republic of Ireland international, Michael Obafemi, is hoping to seal a switch away from Swansea to second tier title favourites Burnley and Ogbene has been earmarked as the perfect replacement for his compatriot.

Ogbene has chipped in with eight goal contributions (six goals, two assists) in 19 starts for Rotherham this season – a haul that has also turned heads at Millwall, who are themselves, chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Club Brugge meanwhile, might be the most appealing destination open to Ogbene. The Belgian side have the Champions League knockout round to look forward to in February and Ogbene would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to test his skills in football’s most prestigious cup competition.

