Cork City sign Swedish midfielder Albin Winbo

21 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signing of Swedish midfielder Albin Winbo.

The 25-year-old joins from Varbergs BoIS, and spent a period last season on-loan at Norwegian side Sandefjord. Speaking after putting pen to paper at the club’s training ground in Bishopstown today, Winbo said: “I am really pleased to be joining Cork City. I have been looking for a new challenge in my career, and I am really looking forward to playing in Ireland. I have heard a lot about the club and, when I spoke to the manager, I liked what he had to say. I know this is an exciting time for the club, and I know the club is ambitious to succeed, so I am looking forward to being a part of this.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the signing, saying: “We are very pleased to get Albin on board. He comes in having played regularly in the top division in Sweden, as well as the Norwegian top flight last season. He will add quality and experience to the side. He is a skilful player, but also well able to deal with the physical side of the game, so we think he will be a good fit. We are looking forward to seeing him in action.”