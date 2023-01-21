New water treatment plant in Whitegate

21 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Planning permission submitted – project would end frequent Boil Water Notices for East Cork community

Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has submitted planning permission for a new state-of-the-art water treatment facility that will serve approximately 10,000 people in the East Cork community of Whitegate.

In 2022, Uisce Éireann announced a multi-million-euro investment that will put an end to the frequent boil water notices that the community has had to endure, due to various complex issues with the water supply in the area.

Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann, Ian O’Neill said “We are delighted to be progressing with the long-term plans for Whitegate. To have a land agreement and planning submitted in such a short timeframe is an indication of how much of a priority this project is for Uisce Éireann. Along with our colleagues in Cork County Council, we wish to again thank everyone in Whitegate for their patience and co-operation. This has been a very frustrating time for the community as we have had to put Boil Water Notices in place to protect the health of the community.

“The planning process can take time and we hope to start construction in early 2024 with a completion time expected in late 2025. A project of this scale would traditionally have a turnaround time of seven plus years from concept design through to completion, we aim to have it completed in a much shorter timeframe.

“We look forward to working with our colleagues in Cork County Council and the local community on delivering this vital project in the years to come.”

The proposed new state-of-the-art water treatment plant will address the frequent Boil Water Notices that the people of East Cork have experienced over the last number of years. This involves a major upgrade of the water treatment plant that will ensure a safe, reliable drinking water supply to customers on the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply. The proposed works will include decommissioning of the old water treatment plant and building a of a new water treatment plant. The new plant will contain a new coagulation, flocculation and clarification system, a new filtration system and a new disinfection system. Glan Agua have been appointed to deliver the Design, Planning, Construction and Commissioning works on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

Following a Section 5 application to Cork County Council to exempt the upgrade from planning as emergency works, Cork County Council confirmed that a full planning application was required in this instance. This has since been expedited by Uisce Éireann and the full planning application was submitted in December 2022 ahead of schedule.

Further updates will be made available as the project progresses.

