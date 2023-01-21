What cruise ships will visit Port of Cork in 2023 Cruise Schedule?

21 January 2023

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company (PoCC) looks forward to welcoming the return of cruise ships this spring, as it announces its Cruise Liner Schedule for 2023. Anticipating a strong year, PoCC sees bookings return to pre-pandemic levels, with 113 vessels expected in 2023, compared to 100 vessels in 2019.

The first cruise liner of the season, ‘The Ambience’, will dock in Cobh on Monday, 10th April.

Speaking about the 2023 Cruise Schedule, Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer at the Port of Cork Company stated, “Last year, we were delighted to welcome over 115,000 passengers on 90 cruise ships to Cork following a two-year pause as a result of the pandemic. Now, we look forward to what is expected to be a thriving year in the cruise liner industry, as bookings return to pre-pandemic levels, which will have a really positive impact on the local region’s tourism and trade. All of us here at the Port of Cork look forward to welcoming the cruise liners, passengers and crew in the coming months.”

Johanna Murphy, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber said: “We’re looking forward to once again welcoming cruise passengers and crew back to Cobh. The cruise season is always a huge lift for everyone in Cobh and the local harbour community, so we look forward to what is anticipated to be a busy year of cruise liners which will boost local trade in the town.”

The Ambience cruise ship is due to dock quayside in Cobh Cruise Terminal at 12:00pm and is scheduled to depart at 19:00pm on April 10th 2023.

