22nd January, 2023

James Whelan Butchers – Valentine’s Made Easy

22 January 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Flowers? Chocolates? Dinner for two?

Why choose when you can combine a thoughtful gift and a romantic meal, all-in-one. A delicious Beef Wellington handmade with love by James Whelan Butchers makes the perfect Valentine’s meal for two. Prime, Irish Beef in herb and mushroom duxelles all wrapped in buttery puff pastry. Simply order online, choose where to collect, and after just 35 minutes in the oven, you’ll be tucking into restaurant-level dining, at home. Enough time to light the candles and pop the champers. Kisses for the chef guaranteed.

https://www.jameswhelanbutchers.com/cnc-shop

James Whelan Butchers Beef Wellington, available to Click and Collect through www.jameswhelanbutchers.com.

