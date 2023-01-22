Gardai investigate death of man in 80s at Mercy Hospital, Cork City Centre

22 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Man aged in 30s has been arrested at the scene

Gardaí in Cork are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a male in his late 80s, following an incident at Mercy University Hospital, Sunday 22nd January, 2023.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident involving two male patients in the hospital shortly after 5:30am this morning.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene by investigating Gardaí and taken to Bridewell Garda Station, Cork where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination. An incident room has been established at the Bridewell Garda Station and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and the family of the deceased have been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

No further information or Garda spokesperson is available at this time.