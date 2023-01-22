Government should fund support package for inshore fishermen

22 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

FISHERIES/POLITICS: West Cork Independent Deputy Michael Collins and his colleagues in the Rural Independent group demand financial support package for inshore fishermen

The government can no longer stand idle when a variety of factors is driving the inshore fleet into a catastrophic financial gorge.

The Rural Independent TDs are set to bring forward a motion to the Dail this Wednesday (25th January), demanding that the government sanction a €12 million direct state financial package to mitigate the socio-economic pressures on the sector and support the vitality of coastal communities.

Rural Independent TD for Cork South-West, Deputy Michael Collins, said:

“The Irish inshore fleet, accounting for 91 percent of Ireland’s fishing fleet, is being hit extremely hard by the loss of fish quota, the unfair competition from larger foreign commercial vessels, the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine and record operational costs for the entire sector.” “The sector is also experiencing a collapse in the processed shrimp and velvet crab market, yet, the government looks the other way and offers no support, despite EU funds available for allocation.” “Our motion aims to force the government to finally act, by allocating at least €12 million in funds to the inshore shrimp and velvet crab fishermen from the available €285.4 million European Maritime Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF).” “It is intolerable that funds allocated by the EU Commission have not been apportioned to our inshore fleet, while other EU governments withdraw from these funds, in the form of fuel subsidies to their respective inshore fleets.”

Speaking from his Cork South West Constituency today, Deputy Michael Collins continued: