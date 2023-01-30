Public can vote in Cork Business Awards

30 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The public can now vote for the overall winners of the 66th annual awards which recognise Cork’s outstanding, unique and resilient businesses.

The Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the finalists of the 66th annual Cork Business of the Year Awards 2023. The overall winners will be announced at the CBA’s annual President’s Dinner in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Little Island on Saturday 25th February 2023, with MC Neil Prendeville.

The public now have the chance to vote for the overall winners in each award category on CBAAwards.ie. The public decision will carry considerable weight when the judging panel makes their final decision. The judges will also select the overall Cork Business of the Year awards for a large business and SME, and they will choose a Champion of Cork.

The Awards, which are run in partnership with sponsors JCD, Centra and Peninsula, recognise the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors of business in Cork City.

The finalists are:

Best in Sustainable Business Innovation: Ballymaloe House, Salvagem, The Imperial Hotel.

Ballymaloe House, Salvagem, The Imperial Hotel. Best Café: Soma Coffee Co., The Bookshelf, Yumm Yumm Cafe, Kanturk.

Soma Coffee Co., The Bookshelf, Yumm Yumm Cafe, Kanturk. Best New Business: Cork Harbour Cruises, Golden Bites Food Ltd, Greenwich Cafe.

Cork Harbour Cruises, Golden Bites Food Ltd, Greenwich Cafe. Best Family Business: Mahers Pure Coffee, T&A Civil Engineering Ltd., The Chicken Inn.

Mahers Pure Coffee, T&A Civil Engineering Ltd., The Chicken Inn. Cork’s Best Hotel: The Kingsley, The Metropole Hotel, Vienna Woods Hotel.

The Kingsley, The Metropole Hotel, Vienna Woods Hotel. Best Restaurant: Nell’s Wine Bar, Rare @ The Blue Haven, Terre @ Castlemartyr Resort.

Nell’s Wine Bar, Rare @ The Blue Haven, Terre @ Castlemartyr Resort. Best VFI Pub: Barry’s of Douglas, JJ Walsh’s, The Castle Inn.

Barry’s of Douglas, JJ Walsh’s, The Castle Inn. Best Retail Business: Interiosity, Leaders Menswear, The Roughty Foodie.

Interiosity, Leaders Menswear, The Roughty Foodie. Best in Tourism, Arts & Events: Cork on a Fork Festival, IMART, The Everyman.

Cork on a Fork Festival, IMART, The Everyman. Best Professional Services Business: 3B1, ERA Downey McCarthy, MC2 Accountants.

3B1, ERA Downey McCarthy, MC2 Accountants. Best in Digital Business: Babelfis, Dyjaho, HomeHak.com.

Commenting on the finalists, President of the Cork Business Association, Kevin Herlihy, said, “This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists. The businesses shortlisted have demonstrated true strength and innovation. Owner/managers are overcoming huge obstacles and working hard to ensure the future of not only their own individual businesses, but the growth and prosperity of Cork City. Success wears many different hats. To some, it’s bunkering down and keeping the doors open to provide a vital service for our city, while others have innovated, pivoted or grown. I wish everyone the very best of luck on the night and would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors.”

The finalists were decided by an independent judging panel that includes Cork’s Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Ford, Eddie Harty from Peninsula Ireland, Martin O’Brien from JCD Group, Niamh Skally from Centra, Deirdre Cole, Failte Ireland, Kevin Herlihy, President of CBA and owner of Herlihy’s Centra Group, and Alan Healy from the Irish Examiner.

The CBA President’s Dinner and Cork Business of the Year Awards is always a highlight for local businesses and will take place in The Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa, Little Island, on Saturday February 25th 2023. Top chefs and award-winning producers will again unite to create a menu, based on the best Cork produce, that will enthral and delight the taste-buds. This year’s dinner will be produced by executive head chefs from The Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, The Blue Haven Kinsale, Cork’s Vienna Woods, Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, Trigon Hotels & Barry’s of Douglas. The aim is to shine a light on the region’s growers, cheese makers, farmers and other artisan producers, whilst also showcasing the creativity and talent of Cork’s hotel chefs as they continue to push boundaries.

The event will help raise funds for the Cork Missing Persons Search & Rescue, and tickets which only went on sale last week are selling quickly.

To vote for your Cork Business of the Year Winner or to book tickets to the dinner, see CBAAwards.ie.