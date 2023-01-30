15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
30th January, 2023

Surgeon Noonan Ball, Saturday 4th February, Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork

30 January 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The Surgeon Noonan Society returns to the Rochestown Park Hotel for the Annual Surgeon Noonan Ball on Saturday 4th February celebrating the society’s 46th year. Music provided by the Cork Pops Orchestra Conducted by Evelyn Grant, RTÉ Lyric FM. 100% of the proceeds will provide medical aid and financial support to rural impoverished hospitals in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Purchase your tickets from the link below and email surgeonnoonan@gmail.com with your seating preferences, dietary requirements, and for any queries.

Now in its 46th year, UCC’s Surgeon Noonan Society has a well-established tradition of raising charitable funds which are used to purchase much needed medical supplies for under-privileged, rural hospitals in Sub-Saharan Africa. The registered charity (20025571) is run entirely by University College Cork medical students, who volunteer their time throughout the year, working tirelessly to reach their annual goal of raising €100,000. 100% of donated funds go directly towards the improvement of the hospitals in Africa with all students funding their own flights, accommodation, travel expenses, vaccines, and more.

