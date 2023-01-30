Surgeon Noonan Ball, Saturday 4th February, Rochestown Park Hotel, Cork

30 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Surgeon Noonan Society returns to the Rochestown Park Hotel for the Annual Surgeon Noonan Ball on Saturday 4th February celebrating the society’s 46th year. Music provided by the Cork Pops Orchestra Conducted by Evelyn Grant, RTÉ Lyric FM. 100% of the proceeds will provide medical aid and financial support to rural impoverished hospitals in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Purchase your tickets from the link below and email surgeonnoonan@gmail.com with your seating preferences, dietary requirements, and for any queries.