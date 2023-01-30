New Restaurant in Douglas ‘Camile Thai Kitchen’

30 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Good Mood Thai Food specialists offering healthy and flavourful menu options for dine-in, delivery or collection

Irish owned restaurant group, Camile Thai Kitchen, is celebrating its continued expansion in Cork with the official opening of its second restaurant in Douglas. Serving premium quality Good Mood Thai Food for every occasion, the full range of signature dishes are now available for dine in, delivery and collection on the Camile Thai App.

Responding to increasing demand from customers in the local area, following the launch of Camile Thai Bishopstown in September 2018, the popular chain is a firm favourite with Thai food enthusiasts and novices alike, with its award-winning menu serving something for everyone from vegans and vegetarians to those counting calories and carbon footprints.

This latest addition brings the total number of Camile Thai restaurants across the island of Ireland to 41, creating 20 new jobs in the local area. Commenting on the opening of the new outlet, Camile Thai Kitchen Managing Director, Daniel Greene said: “We’re delighted to be expanding the Camile offering in Cork with the opening of our Douglas restaurant – making good mood Thai food available to more people across the county whatever their lifestyle choices.

“We’ve observed a significant growth in demand from customers locally for the authentic flavours and quality of our dishes, but also for the diversity of choice available across our award-winning menu as well as our continued commitment to the development of sustainable communities, so we’re thrilled to be expanding Cork’s developing restaurant scene. Douglas is host to the 10th branch of our biggest franchisee, Pramod Thankappan, highlighting the rapidly growing customer base in the county.”

Responsively developed by the award-winning restaurant group to deliver value and choice to customers impacted by the increased cost of living, a range of great value deals are also available on the Camile Thai app, featuring a host of signature dishes including lunch combo deals for €9.99 and main course dish specials for as little as €6.99.

Leading the way in food innovation, technology and sustainability, working with local producers and chefs is at the heart of Camile’s community-focused goals, offering authentic and healthy, cooked to order dishes that use only the freshest quality ingredients.

The first takeaway food brand in Europe to deliver 100% compostable packaging, Camile also trialled takeaway food delivered by drone and was the first takeaway restaurant in Ireland to display the Carbon Footprint of each dish on its menus and website. With plans for further expansion over the coming months, developments in the area of technology are set to include automated robotic kitchen operations as the Group continues to invest in innovative solutions to drive positive change in local communities across Ireland.

Camile Thai is now open in Camile Thai Douglas, Cooney’s Lane, Grange, Cork, T12 HN2E, is also a. Download the Camile Thai App to view the menu and place your order or visit www.camile.ie.