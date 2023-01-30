Tickets on sale for Marketing Institute Ireland Cork Ball #MIICorkBall23

30 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The MII Cork (Marketing Institute Ireland Cork) is pushing the boat out for the return of the MII Cork Ball, set to be one of the most entertaining events on the marketing calendar this year. Launched today by Ball Chair Ezara Ahern, Senior PR Account Manager at Hopkins Communications, “The Maritime Ball” will be a night of glitz and glam, music and entertainment, all the while raising funds for an extremely worthy Cork mental health and wellness charity, ‘Sailing into Wellness’.

This year’s prestigious ball will take place in the Clayton Hotel, Silver Springs on Saturday 1st April and guests will enjoy a night of great food, drinks, dancing and the chance to network and celebrate among their peers in the marketing community.

It’s all hands-on deck at the moment, as preparations are underway to ensure the Maritime Ball will be a night to remember. Attendees of this black-tie extravaganza will be treated to the infamous MII Ball goody bag and will be in with a chance of winning hundreds of amazing raffle prizes, the proceeds of which will go directly to the chosen charity.

Guests should arrive to the gangway at 6.30pm where they may enjoy a drinks reception of Kylie Minogue Prosecco Vino Frizzante and cocktails from Tia Maria, kindly provided by drinks sponsor Barry & Fitzwilliam.

A sumptuous five-course feast will be served up by the fantastic team at the Clayton Silver Springs and guests can then dance the night away with Gemma and the Jets. Dave MacArdle from RedFM will be on board as MC and DJ for the evening’s activities and will also act as auctioneer for the all-important charity auction and raffle.

Such a spectacular occasion takes several months of preparation and planning by key personnel on the MII Cork Committee. The ever-generous sponsors for this year’s Maritime Ball are Johnson & Perrott Motor Group (title sponsor), B2B Print and B2B Signs (design & print partner), Cork’s RedFM (broadcast partner), Barry & Fitzwilliam (drinks sponsor), Hopkins Communications (PR & communications partner), GM Media Solutions (video sponsor), Peter P. Photograph (photography sponsor) and the Clayton Cork City (accommodation sponsor).

Speaking in advance of the ball, Mark Whitaker, Group Chief Executive Officer of Johnson Perrott Motor Group said “We are delighted to support and have an active role in such an important event on Cork’s social and marketing calendar. Sailing into Wellness is a fantastic charity, and the committee have been working hard on the details, I’m looking forward to us all getting the chance to enjoy a great night!”

Tickets are now available and are priced at €150 each. Alternatively, a table of 10 can be purchased for €1,400 on MII.ie.