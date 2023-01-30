Cork’s Imperial Hotel unveils Valentine Package

30 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

Treat your loved one like royalty this Valentines by planning the ultimate romantic break at Cork’s iconic and elegant Imperial Hotel. Cork’s most historic hotel has just unveiled a new ‘Queen of Hearts’ inspired stay, featuring extravagant displays, themed cocktails and afternoon tea along with rose flourished spa treatments all designed to set hearts racing. These exclusive Queen of Hearts experiences will be available throughout the romantic season leading up to and after Valentine’s Day (17th January – 8th March) giving love birds every opportunity to paint the town red on a date of their choosing!

The scene for your loved up stay will be set from the moment you arrive. The majestic Imperial lobby with its high vaulted ceilings and sparkling crystal chandelier will be elevated to new romantic heights with ‘Queen of Hearts’ inspired floral displays and decor heralding guests’ arrival in regal fashion. Expect white roses painted red, alongside hearts, and playing card motifs inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic Alice in Wonderland. Whether you want to aim cupid’s bow at the king or queen in your life, you’ll be guaranteed a memorable first impression or the perfect instagrammable moment when choosing the Imperial Hotel for your next romantic break!

The ‘Queen of Hearts’ stay package is all about loved up luxury. On arrival you get the wow factor from the dramatic décor and sparks will fly over an indulgent ‘Queen of Hearts’ themed afternoon tea for two. Later that evening, make it a truly romantic Imperial experience, as you indulge in signature cocktails and a ‘Birdcage’ sharing platter for two in either the hotels new look bar No. 76 or food destination ‘Sketch’. Your stylish overnight stay is topped off with some local Cork treats in your room, a sort of ‘love letter’ to their guests this includes a bespoke Queen of Hearts O’Conaill chocolate bar, red and white Shandon Sweets and an exclusive postcard designed by local illustrator Ethan Desmond. In the morning you’ll be greeted with a delicious breakfast to set you up for the day, whether you want to spend it relaxing at the hotel or soaking up Cork City.. all combined this package is sure to set hearts racing.

The ‘Queen of Hearts’ themed Afternoon Tea included in the package has been designed by the hotel’s talented chef and pastry team who are renowned for their culinary talents and aesthetic creations. Get swept away with local delights including On the savoury side you’ll enjoy a generous sandwich selection including cream cheese & cucumber, ham & tomato chutney, egg brioche, red pepper and hummus, while the sweet selection includes a ‘Wonderland’ of on theme treats including the ‘Queen of Tart’ Red Sable Biscuit sandwich, ‘Eat Me, Opera Cake’ with chocolate, coffee and nut layers, White Rabbit Vanilla Yogurt Mousse, Berry Rice Gateaux , ‘Red Knight Army Shortbread’ sandwiched with Vanilla and Jam, a ‘Grow Me, Shrink Me, Bring Me Back Scone’ served with Champagne Jam.

As an optional added extra why not spend quality time together, relaxing with a couples spa treatment in Escape Spa at the hotel, followed by time to unwind in the vitality suite. Choose from a customised facial, full back of the body massage, Indian head massage or facial and back massage combination treatment.

Of course, Cork’s Grande Dame of romance has unrivalled love credentials as it has been hosting first dates, engagements, weddings, and honeymoons for more than 200 years. Continuing in this tradition, The Imperial is pulling out all the stops when it comes to romantic gestures, providing the services of their Director of Welcomes and Special Occasion Butler, James Gunter, who is on hand to help grant guests every romantic wish during their stay. Whether you are planning the ultimate romantic date weekend, an anniversary celebration, or a surprise proposal, James will be on hand to provide local insights, advice, and unparalleled expertise.

The Queen of Hearts package night stay with afternoon tea, cocktails and a birdcage sharing platter to share plus breakfast included starts from €270 and you can also add a couples spa treatment from Escape Spa at the Imperial for extra indulgence. See www.imperialhotelcork.com/queenofhearts.html for more. To make a booking email reservations@imperialhotelcork.ie or call 4274040. To engage with the Special Occasion simply email events@imperialhotelcork.ie