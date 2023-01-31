Ballycotton RNLI begins ‘Wild West’ themed fundraiser

31 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Things to do in East Cork

The Ballycotton RNLI fundraising calendar 2023 kicks off in style with a ‘Wild West’ entertainment-filled evening at the Blackbird, Ballycotton on Friday 3rd February from 7.30pm until late.

Dust off your cowboy hat and pull on your dancing boots for what is going to be one wild shindig. Our hungry outlaws can enjoy a lip smacking hog roast and selection of salads by the The Spitting Pig Company all washed down with a complimentary drink on arrival. When your belly is full you can line dance the night away to music by Ryan Phoenix band followed by a lively country music disco with DJ Mossie. We will also be holding a raffle on the night to help raise vital funds to support our local RNLI station.

Tickets cost just €35 and are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ballycotton-rnli-wild-west-fundraiser-tickets-522550983057?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

or contact Margie Houlihan of the Ballycotton Fundraising Committee on 0874066435. Raffle tickets available locally and cost €5 or €20 for five.

The event is being generously sponsored by local businesses including The Blackbird Bar, VTSL Ireland, Ballymaloe Foods, Matson’s Wine Store and many more.

During 2022, Ballycotton RNLI lifeboat went to sea over 42 times; there were 11 shouts which assisted 30 people in distress. The Ballycotton RNLI crew is made up of 25 volunteers and on average the lifeboat spent over 125 hours at sea between training and rescues.

The RNLI is a registered charity supported solely by donations and fundraising. It costs approximately €250,000 per year to keep the station and lifeboat operational, €1,667 to train one volunteer crew member and €1,786 to kit them out. Funds raised at the event will ensure that the crew has the necessary equipment and training to continue to keep our coastline safe. The volunteer fundraising committee hope that the ‘Wild West’ night will raise €10,000, with 100% of donations and over 80% of the ticket price going directly to the Ballycotton RNLI.

Ballycoton RNLI station was established 165 years ago with the crews at Ballycotton having been presented with 19 awards for gallantry – the most recent in 2002.