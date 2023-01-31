Cork business merger

31 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Two Cork accountancy firms have merged: Roberts Nathan, and James O’Brien & Co Accountants. Post-merger, the firm will trade as Roberts Nathan and employ over 55 professionals in both Cork and Dublin. A statement from the new firm said “Now more than ever scale and access to specialists, valuable business advice, and international capabilities are increasingly important. This is the driver behind our strategic decisions, the wish to deliver to our clients the breadth and depth of service they require. This exciting merger gives us increased scale and resources, allowing us to continue providing a personal partner-led service to all of our clients.”