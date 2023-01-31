7 things to do if you visit the UK

31 January 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

From the stunning countryside of the Cotswolds to the bustling streets of London, the United Kingdom has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing holiday, an exciting adventure, or an unforgettable cultural experience, the UK will not disappoint. There are so many things to do and see it can be hard to know where to start.

To help you plan your trip, here are seven must-do experiences when you visit the UK. From exploring ancient castles to sampling delicious local delicacies, there’s something for everyone.

Explore the Cotswolds

The Cotswolds are one of the most beautiful areas of the UK and a must-see when you visit. This area is famous for its rolling hills, picturesque villages, and vibrant culture. Beautiful architecture, flower-filled gardens, and rolling countryside make the Cotswolds a photographer’s paradise.

Take a walk along the Cotswold Way and explore some of the charming villages that pepper the landscape. If you’re lucky, you might even spot some sheep grazing in the fields! For something a little different, why not try horse riding, or even go on a hot air balloon ride over the Cotswolds.

Visit iconic landmarks in London

If you’re only visiting the UK, it’s a must that you visit London. This dazzling city is one of the most visited destinations in the world, so make sure you fit it into your itinerary. From Big Ben to Buckingham Palace, this lively city is brimming with iconic landmarks. You can even visit the Royal Observatory to learn about the world’s first Weather Forecast!

To get your bearings and understand the culture of London, visit the British Museum and the Tate Modern. Both of these iconic museums offer a fascinating insight into the history of the city, with everything from ancient artefacts to modern art exhibits.

Explore historic castles

If you love history, you’ll be in your element when visiting the UK. There are a number of stunning castles that you can visit, each with their own fascinating history. If you’re visiting Scotland, make sure you visit Edinburgh Castle. There are many other castles and historic landmarks to visit, so make sure you plan your trip to fit in as many as you can!

Sample local delicacies

You’ll have to try the UK’s famous delicacies when you visit. Whether it’s fish and chips, scones, or a traditional roast dinner, there’s something for everyone. If you’re visiting London, you can try the famous fish and chips from one of the many food vendors along the Thames. Alternatively, if you’re visiting Scotland, you can try the traditional Scottish scones.

Take a boat ride on the River Thames

Why not take a boat ride on the River Thames while you’re in London? This iconic river is not only a fantastic way to see the city, but it also gives you a glimpse of the history of London too. You can choose from a number of different cruises, so there’s something for everyone.

Take a hike in the Lake District

The Lake District is one of the most beautiful areas of the UK. It’s the perfect place to unwind and relax while exploring the stunning nature. The area is famous for its lakes, rivers, and of course, the mountains. It’s the perfect place to hike and explore the stunning landscape that is unique to the UK.