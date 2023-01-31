Cork TD urges people to engage with public consultation on wild deer

31 January 2023

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan has urged people to have their say on the management of Ireland’s national wild deer population.

A public consultation is underway to gather views on issues being caused by increased deer numbers. The consultation will end on February 10.

Deputy Moynihan said a recent discussion about the issue at a committee meeting highlighted the “urgent” need for a sustainable management of the national deer population.

“Wild deer are a road safety issue on our rural roads. Drivers may see a sign but many do not realise how dangerous a collision involving a deer can be.

“Deer can also bring huge challenges for landowners and for biodiversity.

“The views of the public are needed to create the best strategy going forward.

“I encourage all interested parties, be that individuals, groups or associations to make their views known to the consultation so that the deer can be managed in a sustainable way in the future.”

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien launched the public consultation last December with the aim of informing the next phase of the development of the deer management strategy.

Opinions are being sought on a number of key issues relating to deer management, including the impact of increased deer numbers on forestry, biodiversity, road safety, animal health and welfare and the welfare of the deer themselves.

Anyone who wants to have their say on deer management can do so by completing an online survey on gov.ie.

The closing date for submissions is 5pm on February 10.