5 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Cork Chamber Annual Dinner is the region’s largest flagship event of the year, bringing together business leaders, political decision makers and influencers for a black tie corporate event. The dinner was held at Cork City Hall on Friday 3rd February. The winners of the 4 categories of the Cork Company of the Year Awards 2023 were also announced on the night.