County Mayor visit Social Housing Developments in Charleville

15 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins today visited four Social Housing Developments in Charleville that will provide 64 new homes in the town. The developments consist of a Cork County Council Turnkey Development and three schemes undertaken in partnership between the Council and Approved Housing Bodies Charleville Sheltered Housing Services, Tuath Housing and Peter McVerry Trust.

The Council’s Turnkey Development located at Foxglove Close, Charleville will provide 12 new build units with a proposed completion date in September 2023.

Charleville Sheltered Housing Services continues to provide excellent care and housing services at Church View, Love Lane, Charleville and will benefit from the addition of 9 additional new builds due to be completed in December 2023.

34 new build units at Cedar Court, Rathgoggin North, Charleville are being delivered by Tuath Housing in partnership with Cork County Council and will be available in two phases, 11 units in October 2023, and a further 23 units August 2024.

Peter McVerry Trust have recently completed the refurbishment of the long-term vacant old Christian Brother’s school off Main Street in Charleville which has seen the delivery of 9 new homes.

Speaking during his visit to Charleville, Mayor Collins highlighted,

“Cork County Council has been led by housing demand in preparing and delivering projects in our county towns such as here in Charleville. The completion of these 64 social homes will mean permanent, secure housing for families and individuals in Charleville making a real difference to people’s quality of life”.

Mayor Collins emphasised that

“In meeting the challenges of housing supply, Cork County Council has successfully provided homes through a variety of delivery streams across our county and this is evident today in Charleville with a combination of new builds, refurbishments and turnkey development. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver sustainable housing solutions that will meet the needs of the county. I am delighted to see that the hard work and collaboration of all is reflected in these outstanding schemes.”

In 2022, Cork County Council and its Approved Housing Body partners delivered 552 new housing units under the Government’s Housing for All Programme. A similar figure is anticipated for this year.