Cork GAA and Cork ARC Cancer Support House announce fundraising partnership

26 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork GAA and Cork ARC Cancer Support House have announced a fundraising event at this Sunday’s Allianz National Football and Hurling League Games in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in association with Sports Direct.

This once-off fundraising event will take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday 26th February, during the Allianz National League Double Header match line-up of Cork v Westmeath (hurling) and Cork v Limerick (football).

Hosted on the Premium Level of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, fundraising ticket-holders will enjoy premium level assigned seating for both matches, lunch and a complimentary drink.

With the support of Sports Direct, players will be wearing a special one-off jersey that hosts the Cork ARC Cancer Support House logo in pride of place, in the hopes of spreading the charity’s core message to GAA fans: “No matter what stage of the cancer journey you are on, our message is simple… you are not alone.”

The fundraiser has been organised by Cork GAA senior teams and managers, many of whom have direct experience of the support offered by Cork ARC Cancer Support House to cancer patients and their families.

Former Cork Minor Manager, who is now involved with the back room team and Cork Senior Football Liaison Officer, Brian Herlihy, shared his own experience with the charity at the announcement of the fundraising event:

“I was fortunate to walk into Cork ARC three years ago after I had completed eight months of treatment for cancer.

The Cork ARC team were instrumental in enabling my wife and I to navigate through the various challenges cancer and the treatment brought and assisted me in regaining a sense of purpose and hope in my life.

Unfortunately we are all aware of people who are experiencing significant health challenges at present, and hopefully this unique event may assist in improving awareness of the services provided by Cork ARC. The GAA Community consistently goes above and beyond in supporting such causes and I am privileged to be on both sides of this connection between Cork GAA and Cork ARC Cancer Support House.”

Commenting on the initiative, Cork GAA Chairperson, Marc Sheehan, said:

“We are delighted to support Cork ARC Cancer Support House. It’s a proud day for Cork GAA as we have the chance to give back to a charity that has been such a great help to so many of our members, providing them with emotional, physical and psychological support during their cancer journey.”

Ciara Murray, Head of Marketing at Sports Direct, said of the unique jersey:

“Sports Direct are delighted to support Cork GAA in their partnership with Cork ARC Cancer Support raising awareness for this fantastic charity. Cork ARC provides much needed services for the people of Cork and one we are honoured to back.”



Speaking at the unveiling of the jersey Sinéad O’Keeffe, Commercial Director of Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh said:

“Cork GAA are delighted to partner with Cork ARC Cancer Support House and along with our official sponsors, Sports Direct, we hope to raise awareness of this wonderful Cork charity, Cork ARC Cancer Support House offers incredible support to so many people throughout Cork, at a time when they need it most. We look forward to seeing our teams on Sunday as they take to the field in support of Cork ARC”.