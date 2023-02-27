New Cork festival to celebrate the work of neurodivergent artists

27 February 2023

By Mary Bermingham

One day festival of events – March 10th

Neurofestivity – A Celebration and Exploration is a new one-day festival presented by Cork Opera House featuring work by neurodivergent artists.

This inaugural festival will provide a platform to a number of neurodivergent artists across the day and will feature writers and performers such as Cork Opera House Theatre Artist-in-Residence, Jody O’Neill, Stefanie Preissner, Kel Menton and Ian Lynam.

Artists will be invited to present established and in progress work, encouraging dialogue about neurodiverse work and exploring the many nuances of being a neurodivergent artist. The festival will take place across five events at UCC on March 10th 2023.

Neurofestivity is curated by Jody O’Neill, in association with Cork Opera House and its programme welcomes emerging writers from the neurodiverse student community in UCC, as well as established writers and performers. The programme will also welcome visual artists from the Neurodiverse and Dyslexic Visual Artist’s Group and will finish with a performance of autistic theatre writer Roderick Ford’s new production, Daughter of God in The Granary Theatre, produced by Once Off Productions and Asylum Productions.

Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson says: “This festival is an opportunity to bring neurodivergent artists together and explore the processes of making work in today’s society. There is much to celebrate and much to talk about and we hope this will be the start of a wider platform for the presentation of work by this exciting community of artists in the future.”

COH and UCC Theatre Artist-in-Residence, Jody O’Neill says: “In my experience, there is a unique creativity and fusion that occurs in spaces where neurodivergent artists come together. I’m looking forward to seeing what conversations will take place on the day and where they will lead us in the future.”

Tickets to the daytime events in UCC are free, but are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are now available on the Cork Opera House website. All attendees of Neurofestivity will be offered a discount code for Daughter of God tickets.

Tickets to Daughter of God in The Granary Theatre are available from:

Schedule

12.30 – CONN A, Department of Theatre, Connolly Building, UCC

Items of Inspiration – Open Lunch

The event will welcome members of the Neurodiverse Visual Artists Group who will host an open informal lunch, sharing items of interest and inspiration in their work.

2:00pm – CONN A, Department of Theatre, Connolly Building, UCC

Works in Progress – Student Presentations

This event will welcome students from within the neurodiverse student population in UCC to present works in progress across a number of artforms.

Event free but ticketed.

4:00pm – CONN A, Department of Theatre, Connolly Building, UCC

Readings of New Work

Writers and performers, Jody O’Neill, Stefanie Preissner, Kel Menton and Ian Lynam present 10 minute readings of new work. This will be followed by a Q&A session.

Event free but ticketed.

6.30pm CONN A, Department of Theatre, Connolly Building, UCC

The Neurodivergent Artist – A Panel Discussion

Panel Discussion welcoming Fiona Ferris (Deputy CEO, AsIAm) in conversation with invited neurodivergent artists, Stefanie Preissner, Jody O’Neill, Kel Menton and Ian Lynam.

Event free but ticketed.

8.00pm – Granary Theatre, UCC

Daughter of God by Roderick Ford

In Daughter of God, a mother and her three daughters have isolated themselves from society and are bound together by secrets, sickness and mutual dependency. Their situation is about to change with devastating results when one of them gets an opportunity to have a different future.