WEST CORK: Gardai seize €322,000 in cash at a Main Street business premises

10 March 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized €322,000 in cash, following an operation in Dunmanway, Co. Cork, yesterday.

At approximately 12:05pm, Gardaí conducted a search of a commercial premises on Main Street, Dunmanway. During the course of the search approximately €322,000 in cash was seized.

No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on 2nd July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.