Have your say in Cork City’s Local Economic and Community Plan

16 March 2023

By Mary Bermimgham

mary@TheCork.ie

Lord Mayor Councillor Deirdre Forde has launched a public consultation for the next Local Economic and Community Plan for Cork city. The 10 week-consultation period has commenced this week and will run until May 26th.

The Local Economic & Community Plan is a six-year plan that sets out the objectives and actions needed to promote the community and economic development of Cork city’s neighbourhoods and communities. All local authorities are required to produce one. The plan is intended to guide community and economic development, inclusion, social enterprise, health and equality initiatives amongst many others. It is the second plan of its kind for Cork City, the first one being called ‘Pure Cork, An Action Plan for the City, 2016-2021’. More than 200 actions contained in the out-going plan were successfully completed achieved during its lifetime, in partnership with the community and voluntary sector, the education sector, the business community and state agencies including the Local Enterprise Office, Health Services Executive and TÚSLA.

The focus of the City Council’s consultation this time around will be on making the process as accessible as possible and hearing from seldom heard voices.

Submissions are invited from all who call Cork home, who work, do business and study in the city, and even those who visit Cork. This can be done by way of an online portal, short survey, or through a number of public conversations and focus groups. You can find the full details on www.corkcity.ie/lecp

The Chief Executive of Cork City Council Ann Doherty emphasises, “This plan will give Cork City Council, the business community, local networks and voluntary groups a roadmap to follow and set ambitious targets for Cork city to be a great place to live, work, visit, study and do business in. It is an essential part of ensuring that everyone is working together towards the same goals. For that reason, the more voices we hear in this conversation, the more tailored this important policy will be, to fit the needs of everyone in our growing city.”

The Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde says; “I encourage all our communities, businesses, and stakeholders across Cork City to get involved and to have your say in how our city evolves over the coming years. ‘Let’s Plan Together’- to build healthy, dynamic, welcoming and sustainable communities.’

