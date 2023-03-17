Cork on a Fork Festival dates announced for 2023 @CorkOnAForkFest

17 March 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The 5-day food festival will be bigger and tastier with new food experiences, food trails, tasting masterclasses, street events, bite-size food talks, cooking demos, Cork on a Fork specials, family fun, and more

Food lovers rejoice as Cork’s most delicious week is back and ready to put some sizzle in your summer plans for 2023. Cork on a Fork Fest, a celebration of food and dining in Cork City, will return for five days of feasting and fun this 16th-20th August.

Whether you want to taste your way through the city, take part in unique culinary experiences, learn a new skill, enjoy live entertainment, or feast on the finest local food, there will be plenty to see, do and devour at this new festival, which hosted more than 50 events in its pilot year in 2022.

Cork city is packed with talented chefs, great places to eat, Michelin rated restaurants, fun pubs, a vibrant outdoor dining scene, and of course the famous English Market. It has a treasure trove of unique dining spaces from historic buildings to rooftop gardens, waterfront venues, converted churches, old forts and jails. It’s also a compact city that’s easy to get around and the Cork region boasts 68% of Ireland’s artisan producers, so you see why it’s hailed as Ireland’s food capital.

The full programme will be launched in the coming months but if last year’s festival is anything to go by, you can expect street dinners, food trails, tasting masterclasses, cooking demos, sustainable events, food talks, family fun, exciting night-time events, and more!

Cork on a Fork Festival was established to celebrate Cork food and Cork city’s ever evolving dining and nightlife scene in 2022. It is organised and supported by Cork City Council in partnership with local hospitality businesses, Pure Cork, Fáilte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, and Cork Business Association.

Commenting, Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Deirdre Forde said, “Our aim is to position Cork City as a vibrant food destination and help create a more diverse and sustainable night-time economy. Our city is packed with talented chefs, great places to eat, Michelin rated restaurants, fun pubs, new outdoor dining spots, and the famous English Market. Cork also has an incredible range of producers – from artisan cheese to smoked fish, craft beer and more. Cork on a Fork Fest is an opportunity to showcase our authentic food experiences.”

Businesses interested in participating are invited to contact organisers at corkonaforkfest@gmail.com.

Details of the full programme for August 2023 will be announced in coming months on corkcity.ie/corkonaforkfest but save the date for now and stay tuned to @corkonaforkfest #CorkonaForkFest on social media for updates.