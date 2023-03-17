BUSINESS NEWS: Oriel House Hotel is a ‘Great Place to Work’ #TeamTalbot

17 March 2023

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Oriel House Hotel part of the Talbot Collection are delighted to announce they been awarded the Great Place to Work Certification™ for 2023.

The Great Place to Work Certification™ acknowledges businesses that excel in employee wellbeing and organisational prowess and is granted to businesses that champion positive and aspirational company cultures. The award is recognised in over 60 countries, with more than 7,000 organisations surveyed each year.

From their highly diverse and inclusive team at Oriel House Hotel there is a wonderful sense of community within the workplace. From the team’s hard work and dedication in creating this caring environment for each other, along with our six-core values Excellence, Quality, Trust & Honesty, Respect, Team and Progression that establishes the wonderful company culture at the hotel that they are so often complimented about by their guests.

At Oriel House Hotel and the Talbot Collection, they are committed to delivering excellence and quality in everything they do. They employ exceptional people who collectively make up an exceptional team and this is what enables them to consistently deliver excellence. They are dedicated to success. They are progressive and believe that in order to succeed they must be adaptable, innovative and future-focused. At Oriel House Hotel they believe that their team is key to our growth and success, and so we are committed to investing in, developing and retaining our talent for the future.

This was their first time running for the Great Place to Work Certification™ which makes it such an honour to have scored such a high score of 77% overall with an industry standard of 60%. This is a direct result of the hard work and commitment from every member of the team at Oriel House Hotel. It is a real honour to be recognised and awarded the Great Places to Work Certification and Oriel House Hotel are very proud of their #TeamTalbot. To see more opportunities that Oriel House Hotel may have and more information see more on https://www.orielhousehotel.ie/careers.html