Nordic interpretations of French Symbolist poetry in Cork on Paddy’s Weekend

17 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Arts

Norwegian artist Susanna is coming to Cork for an evening of magical interpretations of French Symbolist poet Baudelaire’s poetry, performing in Triskel Arts Centre on their Steinway C piano. Tickets for the concert on Saturday March 18th are €22/€18.50 and are available from www.triskelartscentre.ie.

Capable of building worlds to lose yourself in and collaborator with artists such as Jenny Hval and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Susanna has also long been an interpreter of other people’s works, from AC/DC to Dolly Parton, Joy Division to Henry Purcell. She has an ability to transform these works into music that sits comfortably next to her own work while never losing what made the original – and the original composer of the song – so special.

Based in Oslo, the singer/songwriter and artist Susanna formed the Susanna and the Magical Orchestra duo in 2000 for exquisite, minimalistic interpretations of pop songs, both mainstream and leftfield.

She is a three-times winner of Norwegian Grammys for previous releases. Superfan Bonnie Prince Billy’s recent Wolf of the Cosmos release was a cover of the whole of her 2007 album Sonata Mix Dwarf Cosmos. Since 2011, she puts out her music on her own label, SusannaSonata.

