Two Cork city family homes going to auction

17 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Property News

Two Cork city family residences are going under the hammer next month in an online auction hosted by property portal youbid.ie.

The first is Number 1 Seminary Buildings – a charming ‘fixer-upper’ in a historic area.

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in the north Cork suburb of Blackpool, the three-bedroom, end-of-terrace home is in need of a makeover.

Bidding for the two-storey property begins at €160,000.

On the ground floor, there is a hallway, front-facing living room with open fireplace, and kitchen.

Access to an enclosed rear yard, which measures 25sqm, is from the kitchen.

The downstairs bathroom has an electric shower and has recently been redecorated and retiled.

All three bedrooms are located upstairs.

Bids are also being sought for Number 41 Congress Road, Turner’s Cross – a two-bedroom, mid-terrace property.

Located within walking distance of UCC and the city centre, agents are expecting strong interest from families looking for a challenge as they move up the housing ladder.

With an advised minimum value of €185,000, the property has an entrance hall, guest WC, open-plan living room and kitchen with a feature stove fireplace and enclosed gardens to the front and rear.

Access to the spacious, south-facing rear garden, which has ample room for an extension, is from the kitchen.

The two bedrooms, and a large family bathroom, are located upstairs.

Eight lots from five counties are featured in the March 23 auction.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.