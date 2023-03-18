5 Qualities of Heating Oil Every Homeowner Should Know About

18 March 2023

By Roger Kennedy

Contrary to what most people may think, heating oil is safe, abundant, and clean. This fuel is also currently biodegradable. Heating oil is also 95 percent cleaner than it was in the past and is still improving. Individuals who want to be more financially and environmentally responsible are opting to heat their homes during the cold winter months using heating oil.

Before making any heater purchase, it is vital to shop around, as a high-quality heating system should meet the threshold of your comfort and that of your family. Research is also necessary before making important decisions since different home heating systems are ideal for various types of homes and climates. Having a good grasp of all vital facts will help you make a more informed choice and empower you.

Today’s heating oil system is an excellent alternative to traditional natural gas and electricity systems. Here are five facts about heating oil that you ought to know.

Oil supplies meet the demand

Despite natural disasters, political unrest, and other similar factors, there are enormous volumes of crude oil and reserves to last a long time. This can be attributed to the fact that over 36 countries globally produce massive volumes of oil, which keeps the oil supplies flowing.

Technological advancements have also ensured that these production and supply remain consistent for the foreseeable future. Humongous reserves are continually being discovered, and oil sources previously seen as unviable are now becoming viable. A

ll this ensures you have a steady oil supply throughout your heating oil systems. It also means that you have the privilege of choosing the dealers offering the best home heating oil prices. This will help you save money which will go a long way, especially with the current inflation rates.

It may be environmentally friendly that you think

In the past two decades, the sulfur content in heating oil has been significantly reduced from more than 1 percent to a surprising 0.5 percent. That is more than a 93 percent reduction, which has played a vital role in combating air pollution. Oil burner emission levels have also been cut down significantly to almost zero.

In 2004 a German survey found that heating oil was more eco-friendly than natural gas in terms of overall emissions. The entire natural gas cycle, including processing, production, and transport, is behind massive emissions that adversely impact the environment.

It is safe

You can only ignite your oil using an advanced burning system within your furnace whenever it gets cold. That means if you throw a lit match into the heating oil (don’t try!), it should fizzle out as if it has been thrown into the water.

Oil is not explosive, unlike natural gas, which makes it less hazardous. Inhaling its fumes is also not fatal, so the chances of carbon monoxide poisoning occurring within your home are very low with this system.

Suppose you, unfortunately, end up experiencing a malfunction and carbon monoxide leaks into your house. In that case, you are in a position to quickly tell because of signs such as odors, smoke, or soot. So, you will be able to act before dangerous levels of carbon monoxide engulf your entire house. Systems that use natural gas or propane don’t give you any warnings of carbon monoxide release or production.

It is energy-efficient

Averagely, heating oil will burn more efficiently than gas by about 16 percent.

New oil heating systems offer an impressive life expectancy of thirty or more years as long as you maintain them properly. That is in comparison to the standard gas furnace life expectancy of eleven to fourteen years. The efficiency rating of these new appliances and systems also ranges between 83 and 95 percent. Upgrading your heating system to an energy-efficient heating oil system will prove beneficial over a short period, provide more warmth to your residence, and add value to your home.

Moreover, using an oil-fueled heater for your water will double that of a gas heater in the hot water recovery rate.

Lastly, heating oil produces 140,000 BTUs of heat compared to the 100,000 BTUs from natural gas per gallon. You have to burn 40 percent more gas to get the same heating results as you’ll be getting with heating oil.

Oil heat is dependable and clean

Currently, oil heat is 95 percent cleaner than that from 1970. These new systems, therefore, produce no dirt, odor, or soot. Because it is safe, you can store as much heating oil as you need on your property. Also, when you choose the right supplier, you will likely enjoy local customer service, automatic delivery, and support whenever you need it.

Henceforth you will not need to worry about running out of oil, especially deep into the winter. Heating oil is an excellent alternative if you live far away from cities or towns.

Take away

Knowing all the facts regarding oil heat puts you in a better position to make important decisions about your home heating system. From these facts, it is clear that opting for an oil heating system serves your best interest.