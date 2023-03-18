Lifeboat Callout on St Patrick’s Day

18 March 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie



The Courtmacsherry All Weather RNLI Lifeboat “Frederick Storey Cockburn” was called out at 1.30pm yesterday “St Patricks Day”, to go to the aid of a large 70 ft fishing vessel that sought assistance 50 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork. The Lifeboat under Coxswain Mark Gannon and a crew of 5 proceeded immediately to the area of distress in rough conditions at sea yesterday. The Lifeboat reached the causality at 4.30 pm and rendered assistance to the stricken vessel. Thankfully a short time later the Fishing vessel and crew were able to get underway again and the Lifeboat crew stood by for a period of time until the all clear was given by the causality and the Lifeboat was able to return to base in Courtmacsherry, arriving back to the village pontoon at 8pm. It was ironic that a callout happened yesterday as the Station was preparing for the annual St Patricks Day Parade in the Village where the Lifeboat always heads up the sea and land parade. As the Trent Class Lifeboat went on callout today, in its last three weeks of active service in Courtmacsherry, our new Shannon Class Lifeboat “Val Adnams” lead the parade under Coxswain Peter Noonan and crew. After 27 years of great service in Courtmacsherry, the “Frederick Story Cockburn” refuelled this evening and is back on its mooring tonight in readiness of any further service in its final weeks in the village.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O Dwyer said “ It was a great to be of assistance… on our special National Holiday to go to the aid of the fishing vessel in distress and thanked all the crew who gave up of their festive time… to help others who were in danger on the high seas”.

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Crew involved in yesterday seven hour callout were Coxswain Mark Gannon, Mechanic Stuart Russell and crewmembers Ken Cashman, Kevin Young, Dean Hennessy and Austin McKenna.

Pictures show the Lifeboat crew as they return from callout at the Courtmacsherry pontoon tonight and other pictures from the crew and station personnel who took part in the St Patricks Day parades in Courtmacsherry and Clonakilty yesterday.