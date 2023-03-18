15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
18th March, 2023

PHOTOS: Kinsale St Patricks Day Parade 2023

18 March 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Parade Marshall Paul Shea of the Newport – Kinsale Twinning Association and daughter Colleen pictured at the 2023 Kinsale St. Patricks Day Parade.
Picture. John Allen

Leonie Conway and Daniella Balaur from Transition Town Kinsale pictured at the 2023 Kinsale St. Patricks Day Parade.
Picture. John Allen

Jo Condon and Helena O’Sulliavn from Kinsale Golf Club pictured at the 2023 Kinsale St. Patricks Day Parade.
Picture. John Allen

Mary Martin, Sharon O’Toole and Kathleen Graham from Kinsale pictured at the 2023 Kinsale St. Patricks Day Parade.
Picture. John Allen

Newport, Rhode Island Mayoress Alicia Khamsyvoravong and Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong with Cllr. Marie O’Sullivan, Chair of the Bandon and Kinsale District and Cllr. Angela McCulla from Newport, Rhode Island pictured at the 2023 Blessing of the Shamrock at the friary Kinsale for St. Patricks Day.
Picture. John Allen

Evelyn Rath from 6th Class Scoile Mhuire na nGrast, Belgooly was the winner of the children’s art competition at the 2023 Kinsale St. Patricks Day Parade.
Picture. John Allen

Gwen and theo Burchall from Kilbrittan pictured at the 2023 Kinsale St. Patricks Day Parade.
Picture. John Allen

