Broadband outages should be treated with the same urgency as electricity outages

20 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Broadband outages should be restored with the same urgency as electricity outages and all broadband service providers should provide latest performance and accessibility updates to service users in real time, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Cork East TD, David Stanton, said: “When electricity supplies are disrupted, ESB Networks move very quickly to work to restore service and to ensure that any fallen lines are made safe. ESB Networks also have an interactive, online fault reporting facility where real time fault information is available on an interactive map, which gives information such as when the fault started, the estimated service restoration time and the number of customers affected. There is also a facility where customers can request a text or email updating them on the status of the service interruption.

“Broadband has become an essential service for families and businesses all over the country. It’s time that broadband service providers launch an interactive online facility, similar to that used by ESB Networks.

“Customers should be able to report faults online, receive updates on the fault and the expected time of service restoration. We rely on access to broadband for a majority of our daily interactions, be it for work, banking, utility services and even just keeping in touch with family and friends. Any disruption to service should be treated with urgency and customers should be appraised of their access to connectivity at all times”, concluded Deputy Stanton.