Macroom heritage-led regeneration plans

19 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North-West Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed Government plans for heritage-led regeneration in Macroom, Co Cork.

Macroom is one of 11 historic towns picked to share €1.3 million funding under the 2023 Historic Towns Initiative (HTI).

The funding will help to provide jobs through heritage-led regeneration, will aid the rebuilding of local economies and address vacancy with heritage as the consistent focal point.

A joint initiative between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Heritage Council, this year’s scheme follows on from highly successful projects undertaken from 2018 to 2022. The HTI seeks proposals that encourage the specific re-use of historic buildings with works on this year’s projects to be completed before the end of the year.

“This is great news for Macroom and very timely as we set out an exciting new chapter after the bypass. Enhancing the town centre and developing our historic buildings will help make the town more attractive for visitors. This investment will also help significantly boost the local economy,” Deputy Moynihan said.

“This funding is designed to enhance the look and the feel of the town and forms part of the Government’s commitment to make our town centres more vibrant and to tackle vacancy.

“The more we can make our towns attractive locations for people to live and work in the better it will be for everyone.

“I very much look forward to seeing the difference this investment will make to the town of Macroom.”