Free money to paint City Centre buildings

29 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council announces details of the 2023 Painting Grant Scheme for the City Centre Island Quays Areas

The grant scheme is open to residential and commercial property owners. Successful applicants will be awarded 50% of the costs of qualifying improvement works, (i.e. painting, minor repair works to rendering, gutters, downpipes), up to the maximum value of €1,500 per building. Corner buildings with two facades onto the street may be considered for funding up to €2,500.

The aim of the painting grant scheme is to encourage investment in and improve the character and appearance of historic areas of the city as part of a wider regeneration programme, and to help instil pride and confidence in these areas.

More than 300 buildings have benefitted from the Paint Grant Scheme in the previous 11 years. This City Council initiative is in its 12th year and forms part of a wider regeneration programme that includes:

The Living City Initiative

Vacant Upper Floor Refurbishment Supports

Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) Grant Schemes

Applications are now open until 5pm on Friday 28th April 2023. Completed Application forms should be emailed to core@corkcity.ie or sent to the Planning Policy Section, Strategic Planning & Economic Development Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Cork. For further information relating to the qualifying areas and application forms:

See www.corkcity.ie/en/ council-services/services/ planning/city-centre- revitalisation/incentives-and- grants.html or email core@corkcity.ie or phone 021-492 4115