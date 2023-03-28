West Cork school wins €20,000 towards ICT equipment

28 March 2023

By Tom Collins

SchoolComputers.ie has just announced that Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin as the lucky winners of their annual Education Mega Draw CSR Programme, which included a Technology Makeover for the school with products from Philips Professional Display Solutions, Canon Print, Lenovo, Fujitsu & Manhattan to the value of €20,000. A celebration marking the event & showcasing all the tech products that have been installed in the school was held on March 28th at Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin which is in Clonakilty, the heart of West Cork.

Supported by City, County & local town representatives, the Education Mega Draw event was attended by Deputy County Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Michael Looney, Councillor Deirdre Forde, Ardmhéara Chorcaí & Clonakilty Mayor, Paddy McCarthy as part of a Nationwide awareness campaign. Also at the event was Olympic Medal Winner & World Rowing Champion, Gary O’Donovan, Kendra Ingram, Philips Profession Display Business Manager, Stephen Collins, Business Development Manager for School Computers.ie and Traolach Ó Donnabháin Chairperson of the Board of Management.

Commenting on winning the Technology Makeover & the Education Mega Draw at the event, Pádraig Ó hEachthairn, the Gaelscoil Príomhoide said, ‘The event held in our school, supported by SchoolComupters.ie was outstanding. It was absolutely a day for everyone, from our teachers to our board of management, the pupils, and our invited guests. We are thrilled to have won The Education Mega Draw this year. Just like Clonakilty itself, our school is growing year-on -year and this requires us to have more technology resources for all of our pupils.’

Councillor Deirdre Forde, Ardmhéara Chorcaí said, ‘This was truly an amazing event to be a part of and to be invited to. As we move and grow with the times, so does the need for technology to play its part in children’s education. The Mega Draw certainly has up scaled this lucky school’s technology capability.’

Stephen Collins, Business Development Manager of SchoolComputers.ie, said, ‘It is essential that technology plays a part of our children’s education. The demands for technology resourcing grow year on year in schools all over Ireland and we are so proud to give back and support schools by giving them a chance to win our Education Mega Draw which ultimately is life changing.’

When it comes to education in schools & supporting local initiatives, Kendra Ingram of Philips Professional displays said, ‘At PPDS we place great importance in supporting education and we are incredibly pleased to have been involved in this initiative with Schoolcomputers.ie, supporting with a T-Line from our PPDS range of across campus education displays. Many congratulations to Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin on an outstanding win. We look forward to hearing about the amazing outcomes and experiences this new technology supports in the months and years to come.’

The outstanding prize to the value of €20,000 included a Philips T-Line 65” Interactive Classroom Display Screen which will let both teachers and pupils create an immersive advanced learning experience and bring all aspects of their learning to life. Other elements of the prize included 30 Lenovo Chromebooks for all the 5th class students, a Manhattan 32 port charging cart, a Canon MAXIFY all-in-one printer for the schools ASD unit and a Fujitsu ScanSnap A3 Desktop Scanner.

Due to the phenomenal success of the 2022 competition, SchoolComputers.ie are opening up their Education Mega Draw for all schools & colleges around Ireland to enter once again this year. Launching the 2023 Mega Draw in partnership with AOC, Philips, Fujitsu and Canon. To be in with a chance of winning this life-changing Technology Makeover, all schools need to do is simply make a purchase on schoolcomputers.ie or from one of their approved resellers. Each purchase made is an entry to the 2023 draw which will end in December 2023.