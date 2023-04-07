6 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC and The Crann Centre have announced a new charity partnership that will benefit people living with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, osteogenesis imperfecta and other neuro-physical disabilities. Crann is a pioneering Cork charity which provides life-long, life-changing solutions for children, adults and families.

The partnership will raise vital funds for the charity and will see the team at Crann lending their expertise to advise Cork City FC on accessibility features for an enhanced experience for all at Turner’s Cross.

Cork City FC will be ambassadors for Crann’s annual fundraising campaign Walk N Roll which takes place between June 8th and 12th. The event, which asks participants to take on a 5km challenge however they like, aims to raise €100,000. Cork City FC has set its own fundraising target of €25,000 through a series of exciting online and in-person events.

It will see Cork City FC superfan and Crann service user Cian Hennessy taking to the pitch as club mascot for the big match against Dundalk at Turners Cross on Friday, June 9th. There will be a collection at the fixture for Crann and city fans will also be able to participate by joining the Cork City FC JustGiving team page in May.

Dermot Usher, Owner Cork City FC commented: “We’re delighted to team up with the Crann Centre this summer and to help raise funds and awareness about the vital work Crann does to change the lives of families in Cork and across the country. Our partnership will be about more than fundraising however, and we’re looking forward to working with Crann to see how we can make Turners Cross as accessible as possible. We are working to improve the match day experience for everyone and that includes our fans with disabilities. We have incredible supporters in Cork and we’re confident that together we can reach our fundraising goal for Crann on June 9th.”

Padraig Mallon, Chief Executive Crann added: “It is great to be partnering with Dermot and the team at Cork City FC. The buzz around the team is really exciting and the opportunity for Crann to be part of this is very special. Their commitment to making match days fully accessible and inviting to everyone is really evident to anyone who visits Turners Cross. Their support for our Walk N Roll fundraising event gives us a real opportunity to reach out to the thousands of fans who follow them and attend matches.”

Cian’s mum Valerie Hennessy said: “When I told Cian that Padraig from Crann had called to invite him to be the mascot for a Cork City match he was really excited. Cian has attended all the games since he was very young. To be a mascot and have his brothers and friends there will be really special for him. Crann has been incredibly supportive to our family over the years. The services and support hasn’t just helped Cian, but his brothers and us as a family too.”

Donations to support Crann’s services can be made to https://cranncentre.ie/donate/