Next Phase of Works Commence for Critical Celtic Interconnector Project

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, has welcomed the commencement of the next phase of works for the Celtic Interconnector project.

Site investigation works are expected to take place on the cable route in the coming weeks as progress continues, to deliver the planned subsea (undersea) link.

When delivered, the project, which is being codeveloped by EirGrid and its French counterpart, Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE), will allow 700 MW (megawatts) of electricity to move between Ireland and France, equal to supplying power to approximately 450,000 homes.

The project will include cable laying on land, from Knockraha to Youghal in County Cork, and across 500 kilometres of ocean, to land at Keradenec, Brittany, France, before travelling another 30 kilometres to the French network connection in La Martyre.

Speaking ahead of the commencement of works, Michael Mahon, EirGrid Chief Infrastructure Officer said: “This latest step in the Celtic Interconnector project brings us one step closer in making our power system more resilient and efficient.

It is only with local engagement with communities that we could reach this point, and we will continue this engagement throughout this next phase of works. This ground-breaking project will deliver first of its kind engineering innovation for Ireland and we are pleased to be working cooperatively with experienced international and Irish contractors to achieve this,” Mahon added.

Site investigations on the cable route are required prior to any civil works commencing on the project and will be conducted by Cork-based engineering company, Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd, which was appointed as main subcontractor by cable manufacturer, Nexans.

It is expected the Celtic Interconnector project will be built and operational by 2026.

For more information, visit here