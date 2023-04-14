The Advancements in GPS Tracking Technology for Fleet Management in Ireland

14 April 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

In the last few years, GPS tracking technology has become increasingly vital for fleet management all around the world, and Ireland is not an exception. Companies are now relying on this technology to keep track of their vehicles and goods. And by doing so, they also ensure that drivers that are delivering cargo remain safe and productive. The advancements in GPS tracking technology have enabled companies to monitor the movements of their fleet from a centralized location, allowing them to respond quickly to any problems on the road. Furthermore, GPS tracking systems provide improved visibility and control over fleet operations, allowing managers to analyze data easily – such as route optimization, vehicle speeds, and fuel usage.

Real-time monitoring

GPS tracking solutions are invaluable to businesses, as they can significantly reduce operating costs by offering up-to-date insights into drivers’ behavior. Data analysis and data-driven decisions are the keys for every business that wants to stay one step further from its competitors. Thankfully these days, drivers can be monitored to make sure they take the most efficient routes, when it comes to delivery, and do not use company vehicles for personal needs. In addition, GPS tracking systems can help drivers to avoid speeding tickets by providing real-time alerts regarding speed limits in certain areas. This is a real issue – every year in Ireland, thousands of speeding tickets are issued to fleet drivers.

Fleet managers, or any other responsible employer, can monitor company drivers simply using a phone or personal computer by using specialized software, like the one from www.gpswox.com. That allows them to create detailed reports and analyze data easily, enabling fleet managers to make better decisions. With GPSWOX, you can also customize alerts for various situations – such as mentioned above (when a vehicle is going over the speed limit). This feature helps businesses remain compliant with safety regulations and ensure their drivers are driving responsibly.

Heps in case of a crime

Vehicle tracking technology can also be beneficial in case of vehicle theft. And let’s be honest here – these things happen more often than we think. Only last year (2022), more than 4000 vehicles were reported stolen in Ireland – that’s almost 11 cars per day. By using a simple GPS tracker, a company can easily locate their vehicles and recover them if they get stolen. There are special trackers that are meant to be hidden so that thieves won’t even know, that vehicle is being tracked. The hidden tracker also helps to keep an eye on drivers and prevent any wrongdoings.

Use of clean energy and emissions reduction

In Ireland, there is a heightened awareness of our environment and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With GPS tracking, businesses can identify and tackle inefficient routes for their fleet management, ultimately decreasing their carbon footprint. Additionally, this information can help them to take the next step in sustainability by adopting electric vehicles over traditional gas-powered ones.

The remarkable evolution of GPS tracking technology in Ireland has revolutionized fleet management, granting businesses more efficiency, safety, and sustainability. It is anticipated that with the ongoing breakthroughs in this cutting-edge tech, managing fleets will accrue even greater rewards for businesses.