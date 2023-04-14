Where did the phrase the house always wins come from?

14 April 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Proverbs and old sayings have a way of lingering in the minds of players and there is one particular phrase that gamblers know all too well. The house always wins is a daunting reminder that no matter how lucky and skilled you might be, the casino will eventually emerge victoriously. Sadly, there is no way to determine for sure who authored this phrase first, although it is certain that it speaks the truth.

The house must win to survive

Depressing as it might be for gamblers, the fact that the house always wins is a necessity for casinos to exist. These are for-profit businesses, so unless they would have a guaranteed profit in the long run, they would cease to exist. Nobody can afford to run a losing business, no matter how entertaining and casinos are no exceptions. The house edge can differ depending on the game you play, but there is always a slight margin that the casino will have to ensure its sustainability.

When you play at licensed and regulated casinos, you have the advantage of competing against her fair house edge. These operators work with trustworthy software developers who keep the margins low, so players have a fighting chance. Regulators also take a closer look at the games, to ensure their fairness, so the casinos must keep a level playing field. Under these circumstances, you only need to be slightly lucky to offset the house edge and enjoy short-term success.

Some games play better than others

There is no way to circumvent the house edge in the long run and the casino will make a profit if you play long enough. On the bright side, there is an excellent chance to enjoy many winning sessions and if luck is on your side, even make a profit. The casino doesn’t care if one particular player wins, as it will still stay afloat if overall punters lose. They offer a broad spectrum of games, with different mechanics and variable returns to players, so punters need to focus on those that pay the best.

The beauty of modern casinos is that they are compelled to display the house edge next to the games. Whether you play slots, table games, or video poker, you know exactly what’s the return to the player, so you can easily calculate the house edge. Keep in mind that these numbers are the long-term averages, so they don’t reflect short-term results. Having said this, the right approach is to focus on the games that have the highest RTP to maximize the odds of success.

The average return to players for the best paying slots exceeds 95% and the top paying ones can go all the way up to 99%. This is something that can also be found in many video pokers, as long as optimal strategies are used. Card games, such as blackjack and baccarat fall into the same category, so if you rely on math and strategy instead of luck and inspiration, you will have a better chance.