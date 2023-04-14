Glenbower Woods Welcomes All Ages for Creative Festival & Art Trail Embracing Nature

14 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A celebration of summer’s arrival, the May Sunday Festival in East Cork is one of the most unique and magical Irish festivals. Taking place at Glenbower Woods since the 1830’s, this year’s May Sunday Festival & Art Trail runs from 29 April to 14 May 2023, with a packed programme of arts, crafts, nature and woodland activities. Organised by Greywood Arts in Killeagh, the May Sunday Festival focuses on nature and creativity for everyone.

An incredible Art Trail, a Dawn Chorus walk, Foraging talks, Dogsercise, May Bush making, Litter picking, a Family Fun Day, Sculpture in the Woods and Botanical Silk Printing are just some of the activities, suited to a wide variety of ages, taking place over a two week period of the magical May Sunday Festival & Art Trail 2023.