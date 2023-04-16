Tickets on sale for the Cork County Mayor’s Charity Dinner

16 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Event will take place in Bantry on Saturday May 27th

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Danny Collins, will host a not to be missed Charity Dinner on Saturday 27th May 2023 at the West Lodge Bantry.

It promises to be a memorable summer evening of great food and entertainment, celebrating the best of Cork County and its maritime heritage, with 100% of proceeds going to Cancer Connect and Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre. The event will also mark the Mayor’s year in office.

Tickets, which are priced at €100 each, are expected to sell quickly for the evening, which includes a drinks reception, 3-course dinner showcasing some of the best local produce from across the county plus lots more.

Master of Ceremonies for the event will be none other than Irish stand-up comedian, bestselling author and award-winning broadcaster Colm O’Regan. He will be joined by C103 presenter Patricia Messinger, while special guests include celebrity comedian Bernard Casey who will do a cameo performance on the evening, ensuring spirits are high and kept high as attendees round off the evening with The Boogie Band.

It will be one of the networking and social highlights of the year in Cork County but above all Mayor Collins is keen to raise as much funds as possible for his chosen charities.

Commenting on the event, Mayor Collins, said “It has been my highest honour to serve Cork County over the past year. Cork County has global status when it comes to food, culture, tourism, and business. I’m really looking forward to welcoming everyone to my hometown of Bantry for this year’s edition of the Mayor’s annual charity event. I hope business, tourism and cultural representatives from around the county will come out in support of the night. It will be an evening of fine food and entertainment but above all it will raise much needed funds for two very deserving charities that need our support.”

Cancer Connect is a not for profit organisation with charitable status that co-ordinates transport to Cork hospitals for passengers attending Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy treatments, and cancer related appointments.

Bandon Hyperbaric Oxygen Centre (B.H.O.C.) is another not for profit which houses two state of the art oxygen chambers treating a wide range of conditions and patients across West Cork. Fundraising is an integral part of this volunteer-led registered charity.

For more and to book tickets see corkcoco.ie, email: corkcountymayorsdinner@corkcoco.ie or call The Cork County Mayor’s Secretary on (021) 428 5367.